Churchill Brothers FC emerge champions of 6th edition of Vedanta Women’s League

Duler: The 6th edition of the Vedanta Women’s League concluded today at the Duler Football Ground in Mapusa with the closing ceremony in the distinguished presence of Ms. Valanka Alemao, CEO-Churchill Brothers & Chairperson of All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) women’s football committee, Mr. Caitano Fernandes, President- GFA, Mr. Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports, Mr. Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO- Iron and Steel Sector, Vedanta Limited and Ms. Leena Verenkar, Group Head- CSR, Vedanta. Churchill Brothers FC won the 6th Edition of Vedanta Women’s League while Compassion FC secured the runner-up position. The winners, runners-up, and best-performing players of the league were felicitated during the closing ceremony.

Ms. Rizella Cia Almeida from the Churchill Brothers FC team was awarded the Golden Boot, Ms. Dorathy Alphonso from the Sinquerim SC was awarded the Golden Glove, Ms. Royana Fernandes from the Compassion FC was awarded the Golden Ball and Ms. Donea Fernandes from the Kelbai SC team was recognized as the most promising player of the league. Vedanta Women’s League 2022 which kicked off on 13th November’22 witnessed power-packed football action throughout, from 5 teams namely Kelbai SC, CSM Taleigao, Churchill Brothers FC, Compassion FC & Sinquerim SC, who competed in a double-leg format for the championship title.

Mr. Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports said “My heartiest congratulations to the winning team, Churchill Brothers FC, and the runner-up Compassion FC for this incredible feat. I would also like to complement the top performers of this edition and thank all the participating teams for making this tournament a huge success. At Vedanta Sports, our constant endeavour is to identify and nurture young sporting talents and provide them with a platform to showcase their footballing skills. I am extremely pleased to see the growing popularity of this tournament and the fact that it has become a stepping-stone for many women footballers to gain competitive experience and illustrate their talent at numerous prestigious football platforms.”

Mr. Caitano Fernandes, President, Goa Football Association said “We are elated to share a fruitful collaboration with Vedanta for the 6th consecutive year to uplift women’s football in Goa and carve the path for young women footballers. Vedanta Women’s League has been instrumental in helping many women footballers across the state of Goa to hone up their skills and foster their talent.”

Vedanta Women’s League is a one-of-its-kind footballing platform launched by Vedanta in collaboration with Goa Football Association (GFA) to provide opportunities to aspiring women footballers across the state to showcase their talent, and to support them to excel further in Football. Over the years, the tournament has seen participation of women footballers from all corners of the state, with over 60 women footballers competing this year alone. Top performers from the previous editions of the league such as Karishma Shirvoikar, Michel Castanha are shining at various prestigious national & International footballing platforms. Since its inception, the league has provided a footballing platform to over 300+ aspiring women footballers.