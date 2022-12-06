Online registration for participation in 12th World Hindi Conference in Fiji commences today

New Delhi : The online registration for participation in 12th World Hindi Conference in Fiji commenced from 06 December 2022 at www.vishwahindisammelan.gov.in. The registration fee for the participants is as follows: Indian citizen: Rs. 2000; Indian Student: Rs. 500; Foreigner: US$ 50; Foreign Student: US$ 10. The fee can be paid online through Internet Banking or any valid Debit/Credit Card, as detailed on the website. The fee has been reduced compared to the last Conference to encourage more participation.

The 12th World Hindi Conference (WHC-12) is being organized by the Ministry of External Affairs from 15-17 February 2023 at Nadi in Fiji in collaboration with the Government of Fiji. The main theme of the Conference is “Hindi: From Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence”. The Website and Logo for the Conference were launched earlier in October 2022 in New Delhi by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

The Website contains relevant information on the 12th World Hindi conference, Visa requirements, accommodation and Covid-19 guidelines etc. for visitors to Fiji, in addition to information about previous World Hindi Conferences. The website will be updated soon with detailed information on the Programme of and Academic Sessions at 12th World Hindi Conference.