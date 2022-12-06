Govt holds all party meeting in New Delhi ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

All party meeting was held in Parliament Complex in New Delhi ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from tomorrow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V. Muraleedharan attended the meeting. Several opposition parties including Congress, DMK, TMC, NCP among others were also present. After the meeting Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to discuss any issue allowed by the chair in parliament.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged the government for extensive debates on various issues during the winter session. He demanded that issues like unemployment, inflation, situation on indo-china border, and msp for farmers may be discussed during the winter session.