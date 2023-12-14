Chola Finance continues its dedication towards “Swaccha Odisha Gram Vikas Scheme in Odisha”

Bhubaneswar: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of Murugappa Group, reiterates its commitment towards environmentally sustainable energy for remote areas of Cuttack District. Even today the rural community in Odisha continues to face challenges like lack of access to basic infrastructure and services such as safe water and sanitation. Through its CSR project ‘Swaccha Odisha Gram Vikas phase VI’, Chola has provided to build individual household toilets connected by overhead water tanks. Additionally, solar panels will be installed to dig borewells, and supply electricity to each house.

Odisha with its rich cultural heritage and steady rise in literacy rate, grapples with inadequate access to clean water, insufficient sanitation facilities, health and education. Chola Finance is committed to provide better infrastructure facilities for health and sanitation and create awareness in remote areas on safe drinking water, sanitation and health.

For the FY2023-24, the ‘Swaccha Odisha Gram Vikas phase VI’ project will be implemented in Ekdal, Harijan Sahi and Bhaliadihi villages in Cuttack district of Odisha catering over to 500+ villagers. This mission will provide healthy living and create a sustainable environment for the people.

In order to mitigate continuous power cut in the region, the solar panels will be installed in the respective villages to provide uninterrupted electricity. This will help the people to run their water motors without any electricity issues. The power cables will be directly connected to the installed solar panels which will be helpful to reduce energy consumption and promote the use of clean energy.

In addition, there will be a series of awareness sessions conducted on safety hygiene, sanitization, healthy toilet practices to provide sustainable livelihood and training on minimal repair and maintenance of the solar units for smooth operation of the water supply line.

Mr. Ravindra Kundu, Executive Director of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, “Chola Finance is focussed towards helping India achieve its Sustainable development Goals. As a part of nation building, we are thrilled to reiterate our commitment towards sustainable energy, taking strides towards a cleaner, greener future. By embracing renewable resources and cutting-edge technologies, we aim to drive positive change and inspire others to join us on this impactful journey. This mission will benefit the people of Ektal, Harijan Sahi and Bhaliadihi villages in Cuttack with better infrastructure for clean and healthy sanitation facilities. This is our sixth phase of the initiatives carried out in Odisha. We are looking forward to the impact we will bring through our continuous work in Odisha and aim to contribute towards cleaner and greener environment”