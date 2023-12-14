Zee Keralam Mahotsavam in Kochi on Saturday to celebrate Shobhana’s 40-year film career

Kochi : In celebration of legendary actress and dancer Padmasree Shobhana’s completion of 40 years in the Indian film industry, prominent entertainment television channel Zee Keralam will organise a mega entertainment show, in Kochi, on December 16, 2023. The mega live show, titled Zee Keralam Mahotsavam, will be the channel’s love and tribute to the evergreen actress. Mahotsavam will begin at 5.30 PM at the Durbar Hall Ground in Kochi on Saturday.

Apart from Shobhana’s presence, the stage will also witness a wide array of film and television stars coming together to celebrate Shobhana’s film career that spans four decades. As the name suggests, Mahotsavam has been conceived as a mega festival and will have a musical tribute by the contestants of SaReGaMaPa, the popular show on Zee Keralam. Besides, a skit featuring the characters such as Karthumbi from Thenmavin Kombath and Nagavalli from Manichithrathazhu, will be performed by the Drama Juniors.

These apart, the programme also will see the participation of prominent stars Meera Jasmine, Naren and others, who form the cast of the upcoming movie Queen Elizabeth. The trailer of Queen Elizabeth will also be released on the Mahotsavam stage.

Shobhana has been roped in by Zee Keralam to present two new serials, slated to start telecast from December 18. The serials, which will have Shobhana in the form of presenter, are Mayamayuram and Subhadram. Mayamayuram, starring Arun Raghavan and Gopika Padma, will air on Zee Keralam from December 18, Monday to Friday at 9 PM, while Subhadram, with Snisha Chandran, Jai Dhanush and Vishnu in the lead roles, can be watched from December 18, at 7 PM, on all days.

Zee Keralam Mahotsavam, which will get on stage this Saturday, is also a celebration of the much-loved actress being ushered in as a member of the Zee Keralam family. Entry to Zee Keralam Mahotsavam will be absolutely free for the public.