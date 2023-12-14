Volvo Car India announces price hike

Kolkata : Volvo Car India today announced that they will go for a price increase in the ex-showroom prices by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2024 onwards. The decision to raise prices is the result of rising input costs and volatile foreign exchange rates.

“The decision to adjust prices is in response to evolving market dynamics, forex exchange rate fluctuations, and rising input costs. This move aims to maintain a crucial balance, ensuring the continued delivery of high standards and best driving experiences, reaffirming our commitment to uncompromised quality and safety” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Volvo’s Electric car range with C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge and all other petrol mild- hybrids namely, XC90 SUV, the mid-size SUV XC60, and the luxury sedan S90, are being locally assembled at the Bangalore plant.

The C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge are only sold online directly and customers can place orders online directly on Volvo Car India’s official website.