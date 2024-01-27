China Women’s Hockey Team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches

Bhubaneswar, 27th January 2024: Excitement is brewing as the China Women’s Hockey Team arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, this morning, gearing up for the FIH Pro League 2023/24. Their arrival was met with a warm and enthusiastic reception as they aim to showcase their prowess in the aforementioned tournament.

The FIH Pro League 2023/24 (Women) is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from February 3rd to 9th, 2024, before moving to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where the league will continue from February 12th to 18th. Five teams, namely India, China, the United States of America, the Netherlands, and Australia, will compete in Odisha, facing each other once in both Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

While China’s Women’s Hockey Team has established dominance in the Asian hockey circuit, their performance in the FIH Pro League has seen them finish no higher than seventh. However, last year, China celebrated a remarkable Gold medal victory at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, which helped them to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Hence, the team will be eager to demonstrate their remarkable prowess and skill in the FIH Pro League 2023/24.

Notably, China will open their FIH Pro League 2023/24 campaign against India on 3rd February before taking on Australia in their second match on 4th February. After having a rest day, China will lock horns with the Netherlands in their third match of the league on 6th February. In their fourth match of the FIH Pro League 2023/24 and their last game of the Bhubaneswar leg, China will face the United States of America on 7th February.

Upon the team’s arrival, China Coach Alyson Annan said, “We’ve engaged in extensive training sessions with a sizable pool of players, ultimately narrowing down to our final squad of 26 for the FIH Pro League 2023/24. This tournament serves as a litmus test for our team’s capabilities, offering a valuable gauge of our standing on the global platform.”

“Beyond its significance as a competitive event, the league holds particular importance in our preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It presents a vital opportunity for our emerging talents to gain international exposure and experiment with innovative tactics. Additionally, the competition serves as a platform to evaluate the performances of other international teams and assess our readiness against them,” she added.