China Women’s Hockey Team arrives in Bhubaneswar for FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches

Bhubaneswar, 27th January 2024: Excitement is brewing as the China Women’s Hockey Team arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, this morning, gearing up for the FIH Pro League 2023/24. Their arrival was met with a warm and enthusiastic reception as they aim to showcase their prowess in the aforementioned tournament.
Team China has arrived in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 🇨🇳!
Welcome to Odisha.掌声热烈欢迎
January 27, 2024