China welcomes new government in Nepal

Kathmandu : Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Tuesday that China is ready to work with the new government in Nepal. China is willing to work with the new Nepali government, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a regular press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.

In response to the latest reshuffle of the Nepali cabinet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that China has taken note of the recent formation of a new ruling coalition and cabinet reshuffle. We sincerely hope that all parties in Nepal will unite and cooperate, aiding in the formation process of the new government, and achieving political stability, economic development, and improvement in people’s livelihoods: spokesperson.