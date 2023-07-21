Children’s Film Festival to Captivate Young Audiences in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar is gearing up for an exhilarating Children’s Film Festival dedicated to children aged between 10-15. It will be organised by the Film Society of Bhubaneswar. From July 20th to 22nd, 2023, the Odissi Research Centre will host this much-anticipated event at the esteemed venue, XIMB Square, in Bhubaneswar. This will be the Film Society’s third addition to its annual festival calendar, alongside two other film festivals dedicated to Indian non-fiction and fiction.

The Children’s Film Festival is a celebration of creativity, imagination, and cultural diversity through the medium of film. With a carefully curated selection of captivating films from around the world, alongside engaging workshops about pre-film animation devices, and stop-motion animation filmmaking with clay models, the festival aims to engage young minds, encourage storytelling, and foster an appreciation for different perspectives on the film form.

“We are thrilled to announce the Children’s Film Festival in Bhubaneswar,” said Mr SankalpMohanty, the Festival Coordinator. “Our objective is to provide a platform where children can explore the magic of cinema, encounter diverse stories, work together to create stories, and be inspired by the power of film. This festival promises to be an enchanting experience that will stay with them for a lifetime.”

The festival’s program features an impressive lineup of films that have been thoughtfully selected for their artistic value, engaging narratives, and entertainment quotient. From animated adventures to heartwarming tales, the diverse film selection caters to various age groups, ensuring a captivating experience for every child attending. Some coveted titles to be screened include Martin Scorsese’s Hugo (2011), Satyajit Ray’s PatherPanchali (1955), Hayao Miyazaki’s The Wind Rises (2013), and Charles Chaplin’s Modern Times (1936).

In addition to film screenings, the Children’s Film Festival will host interactive workshops and engaging activities designed to nurture the creative talents of young attendees. These workshops will provide children with opportunities to explore the magic of filmmaking, enhance their storytelling abilities, and discover the art of animation.

The Odissi Research Centre has long been recognised for its commitment to promoting arts and culture in the region. By hosting the Children’s Film Festival, the centre aims to cultivate a love for cinema and encourage artistic expression among the younger generation.

The festival will take place at the Odissi Research Centre, XIMB Square, located in the heart of Bhubaneswar. Its state-of-the-art facilities and comfortable seating arrangements ensure that audiences can enjoy the films in a pleasant and immersive environment.

Parents, teachers, and guardians are encouraged to bring their children to this event that celebrates the magic of cinema. The Children’s Film Festival promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees, offering a unique blend of entertainment, education, and inspiration.

For more information, including the festival schedule and ticketing details, please visit us at: http://surl.li/jecnf Stay updated on the latest news and exciting announcements by following the festival on our Instagram channel: http://surl.li/jecnx (@filmsocietybhubaneswar)