Chief of Army Staff Visits Ambala Cantonment

Ambala: The Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Ambala Cantonment on 19 October 2020 to review the security and operational preparedness of Kharga Corps.

The COAS was briefed by the General Officer Commanding, Lieutenant General SS Mahal and later interacted with formation Commanders. He commended the formation for high level of operational preparedness and appreciated the protection measures taken by the formation and units in the fight against COVID-19. He exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges. The Chief of Army Staff also visited Ambala Air Force Base and lauded the synergy amongst the forces.

