Chief Minister of Puducherry N.Rangaswamy inaugurates ‘MyMedicalShop.com’

Chennai: Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri.N.Rangaswamy inaugurates ‘MyMedicalShop.com’

The welcome address was given by Shri. D. Rajarajan, CEO of MyMedicalShop.com. Shri. M. Dhanasekaran, Chairman & MD, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital, presided over the launch and gave their presidential address. Vote of Thanks was given by Dr K Narayanasamy secretary Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri. N.Rangaswamy speaking at the inauguration of MyMedicalShop.com said, “The objective of the scheme is to provide a doorstep healthcare scheme for the need for all patients in an efficient way”.

“MyMedicalshop.com is a doorstep healthcare platform which will help people to buy medicines and other health care products from their home with the use of technology and most importantly save their time from visiting a pharmacy” Says Shri. M. Dhanasekaran

MyMedicalShop.com, a unit of SMV Healthcare Private Limited, is a product envisioned and designed to transform the e-healthcare system by providing accessible and affordable medicine and medical products to people.

MyMedicalShop.com is a fast-growing online pharmacy that empowers people to buy medicines and other health care products from the convenience of their homes, 24/7 and 365 days a year. Headquartered in Chennai, MyMedicalShop.com delivers medicines and medical products to over 26,000 pin codes across India. The inventory of MyMedicalShop.com has more than 15,000 products and over 1,000 brands, enabling people to buy all the required medicines in one place. Be it health supplements, “over the counter” or “prescribed” medicines, MyMedicalShop.com has you covered.

Following a bulk purchase formula, MyMedicalShop.com is able to provide the customer with the lowest price for all medicines. With fast sales and inventory rotation, it always provides a fresh batch of medicines to customers.

Orders placed on MyMedicalShop.com will be delivered to one’s doorstep and payment can be done through Cash on delivery or other online payment methods such as Debit/Credit card, Online Banking, UPI.

“My Medical Shop vision is to provide affordable healthcare solutions to every home. My Medical Shop will be one of the best healthcare platforms within 2-year time in terms of service” Says Rajarajan, CEO of MyMedicalShop.com.