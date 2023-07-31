Centurion University and GAIL India signs an MoU for telehealth kiosk

Bhubaneswar: Centurion University collaborates with GAIL India to set up telehealth kiosks in all 7 rural campuses of Centurion University in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Rural poor people who are deprived of health care services will benefit a lot from these health kiosks. They can consult doctors, do diagnostic testing, get medicines and opt for a second opinion through these kiosks at a very nominal cost. This facility can be availed online also.

Mr.N.Nandhagopal, Independent director GAIL India said, “We believe telehealth solution can help by realigning resource priorities and holds the potential to spread primary diagnostic assessment more evenly across the state. We are very excited by the opportunity to work with such a forward-looking team in providing solutions to these sorts of issues. We aim to deliver an affordable commercial healthcare solution.”

Mrs.&Mr.N.Nandhagopal, Independent director GAIL India , Mr. Anoop Gupta, ED CSR and HR, GAIL India, Mr. Nigamananda Mishra CSR in charge Odisha, GAIL India, Mr. Debasish Panda comptroller of finance and Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor, Centurion University were present at the signing ceremony.