World Odisha Society Felicitates Suranjita Rana

New Delhi : World Odisha Society(WOS) extended a warm felicitation to the winner of two International Beauty pageant titles Suranjita Rana. WOS hosted a felicitation ceremony at Press Club of India in New Delhi in her honour. Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi presented Flower Bouquet, Uttariya and Memento to Mrs. Rana as mark of the Felicitation.

It is worth mentioned here that Mrs. Rana won the coveted trophies of Mrs. Queen of Asia Universe 2023 – 24 and Face of Year 2023 – 24 Odisha , participating in the Global Level Beauty Contests in Mrs categories organised by Tusshar Dhaliwal on behalf of Veleno in Mumbai recently. Originally belongs to Balasore in Odisha Mrs Rana is now working as a Banker in Noida. Earlier Suranjita had the honour of winning prestigious crowns like Mrs India International 2019 and Mrs Mumbai Global India Divine 2021. Presiding over the meeting Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi congratulated Mrs Rana showering profuse praises on her. Shri Dwibedi hoped that Mrs Rana’s exemplary and extraordinary achievements will definitely inspire the present generation of women to attain newer heights in their professional careers.

Replying to the felicitation Mrs Suranjita Rana expressed her gratitude to World Odisha Society. She sought everybody’s help, co –operation and best wishes to continue to earn glory for Odisha and India in her future endeavours. Mrs Rana was also greeted by other senior Functionaries of WOS,like renowned Chartered Accountant and Social Entrepreneur and Founder of ROOTS OF ODISHA FOUNDATION CA. Sudhir Kumar Dash, Abani Sahu, Pushpanjali Barik and Vinayak Das. The Function was well organised by the overall guidance of the WOS’s New Delhi & NCR Branch’s President Bimal Bhal and General Secretary Jnana Prakash Jena. The Vice – President of WOS’s Women’s wing Reeta Patra presented vote of thanks. Prominent personalities present include S.K. Agarwal, Narendra Kumar Bar, Debasish Satpathy, Dharampal Bharadwaj, Dinesh Kumar, M.S Zaman, Bibhu Prasad Sahoo, S.S. Dogra, V.P. Sharma, Dr. Jyoti Nanda, Uttam Kumar Deo, Sushant Panda and Apoorv Shrivastva.