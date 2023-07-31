FLO Bhubaneswar and MSME DFO Cuttack Collaborate to Host Empowering MSME Workshop

Bhubaneswar : FICCI Ladies Organisation, Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Cuttack, organized an impactful MSME Workshop which aimed to equip entrepreneurs with essential knowledge and tools to harness the benefits of MSME Registration and On boarding processes on the portals of GeM and Amazon.

Esteemed panellists such as Ms. Nitisha Mann, Dy. Director, MSME DFO, Cuttack, Dr. S.N Nayak, Asst Director, MSME DFO, Cuttack Sr. P. K. Senapati, GeM Fa` cilitator and Santosh Kumar Sahu, Asst. Director Gr I, MSME DFO carried out the workshop in various phases.

“We are thrilled to have collaborated with MSME DFO Cuttack to host this enlightening MSME Workshop. Through this workshop we aim to empower businesses, entrepreneurs, especially women by providing them with valuable insights into the world of MSMEs and the numerous opportunities it offers”, said Mrs. Poonam Mohapatra, Chairperson of FLO Bhubaneswar.

The MSME Workshop focused on key aspects crucial for the growth and sustainability of businesses like Onboarding of New Businesses under MSME, GEM Portal Onboarding and Amazon Portal Onboarding. As many as 103 entrepreneurs from various sectors participated in the workshop, most of them being women, as this workshop focussed on onboarding women entrepreneurs into MSME portal.

“We are very happy that FLO has taken the initiative to organise this workshop which will definitely empower women entrepreneurs and help them tackle numerous issues. By availing MSME Registration and harnessing the potential of GEM Onboarding, businesses can access credit facilities, receive reimbursements for participating in trade fairs, and get support for trademark and barcode reimbursement.”, shared Ms. Nitisha Mann, Dy. Director MSME DFO Cuttack, while conducting the workshop.

FLO, Bhubaneswar, is the local chapter of FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO), the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). FLO is committed to promoting entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women