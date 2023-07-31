Tata Power Discoms Organize MSME Meet at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPCODL) takes great pride in announcing the successful convening of the MSME Business Associate Meet in Bhubaneswar on 29th July 2023.

The event served as a platform to foster business partnerships and encourage the active participation of Odisha-based MSME units in various business opportunities within the Odisha Discoms. The meet focused on promoting the development of local sources for materials and services, thereby contributing to the overall growth of MSME industries in Odisha and generating employment opportunities.

Approximately 70 MSME units from Odisha participated in the event, making it a vibrant and productive gathering. Senior level delegations from various MSME associations/chambers of commerce were also present in the event and shared their views. Among the distinguished guests in attendance were Shri. Saswat Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Odisha, along with esteemed dignitaries from TPCODL’s executive leadership.

The primary objective of the meet was to encourage MSME units in Odisha to explore and establish fruitful associations with all Odisha Discoms covering 30 districts of Odisha for various business endeavours. The event aimed to raise awareness about the existing preferential norms for MSMEs and company policies related to Safety, Ethics, Quality and timely delivery

The participating MSME businesses represented a diverse range of services and supply domains. The services sector encompassed electrical network maintenance, project execution, commercial activities like meter installation, billing & collection, call center operations, administrative jobs such as housekeeping, catering, car rental services, civil construction and maintenance work and security services. On the other hand, the supply sector comprised electrical and automation equipment, IT equipment and administrative items.

Speaking on the occasion Shri. Saswat Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Odisha, said: “The objective of this meet was to nurture business opportunities between the state’s MSMEs and Tata Power Discoms.The engagement between Tata Power Discoms and MSMEs promises upward growth and all-round development.”

Arvind Singh, Chief Executive Officer of TPCODL, said: “All four Discoms had a healthy interaction with the MSME Business Associates where we carefully listened to their feedback and took note of their valuable insights. After internal discussions and in consultation with the Principal Secretary, we plan to get back to them with probable solutions. We firmly believe that the success of any organization depends on the success of their Business Associates and we aim to work towards that. We hope to foster a mutually beneficial and successful relationship.”

TPCODL and all the other Odisha Discoms remain steadfast in their mission to facilitate growth opportunities for MSMEs in Odisha, thereby bolstering the state’s economy and fostering a dynamic business environment.