India witnessed highest ever coal production in 2022-23: Govt in RS

The government has said that the country has witnessed the highest-ever coal production in 2022-23. The all-India coal production in 2022-23 was over 893 Million Tonne in comparison to over 778 million tonne in 2021-22 with a growth of more than 14 percent. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said this in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today. He said, rise in the production of coal has been reported in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Meanwhile, a fall in the production of coal has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022-23.