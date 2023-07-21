Central University of Odisha organized a tree plantation programme

Koraput: In view of the present monsoon, the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Koraput; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sunabeda and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sunabeda jointly organized a tree plantation programme (Brikshya Ropan Utsav) in the University campus on 19 July 2023 to spread awareness of forest conservation and to save the environment. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, presided over the programme and delivered the presidential address in the inaugural session of the programme. He highlighted the various benefits of planting trees. He said, “Trees and forests play a crucial role in maintaining an ecological balance and providing oxygen to human beings. At present, our environment, as well as the whole earth, is becoming polluted day by day due to various reasons. If we want to survive from pollution, save our environment and save the world, we have to plant a large number of trees. We will give the message of greening the earth by planting trees”. He also highlighted the history of the plantation, starting in 1926 by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the first Nobel Laureate in Asia at Balaton, Hungary, by planting a tree.

General Manager-Koraput of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Sunabeda, Shri Sudhansu Mohan Jena attended as the Chief Guest and addressed the audience. He highlighted the activities of educational institutions for promoting awareness about the plantations. Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources; Shri Arabinda Biswal, Principal, KV Koraput; Mrs. Anindita Chatterjee, Principal, KV Sunabeda, Mrs.Milani Mittra, Principal JNV Koraput spoke about the importance of tree plantation as the Guest of Honour on this occasion.

Along with students, research scholars, teachers, and Officers from the University, KV Sunabeda, KV Koraput & JNV Koraput Prof. Sudhendu Mandal, Advisor-Academic; Prof. N. C. Panda, Dean, School of Languages, Prof. Bagchi, Visiting Professor, Dr. Prasant Meshram and Controller of Examinations were present on this occasion. Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, Associate Professor, compeered the programme and Dr. Phagunath Bhoi extended the vote of thanks. The entire programme was coordinated by Mr. Madan Mohan Patra under the guidance of Prof. Sudhendu Mandal.

After the inaugural programme different varieties of 20 saplings were planted on the University campus by the Guests, Students, and teachers.