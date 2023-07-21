Seminar by Coal India Retired Executives Welfare Association

Bhubaneswar: The Coal India Retired Executive’s Welfare Association (CIREWA), Bhubaneswar has organized a Seminar at Jaydev Bhawan Bhubaneswar on 19th July 2023 on the subjects “Role of Senior Citizen in Building a Better Society-Time to Pay Back & CPRMSE- It’s Benefit to Members”.

It was observed that often the spouses/housewives of retired executives faced a lot of problems in getting services and benefit /reimbursement from the CIL Post Retirement Medicare Scheme in the absence of proper updates/knowledge.

CIREWA is a registered Association under the Society Act with its office in Bhubaneswar. At present there are 378 CIL retired Executives across the whole CIL & its subsidiaries are its members and associated with undertaking different welfare measures for the society by organising awareness programme on health issues, environmental issues, knowledge building related to Senior Citizen on the theme: “Time to Pay Back the Society” and Welfare of its Members.

As such an educative awareness and learning programme especially for the SPOUSES of CIL Retired Executives for creating a knowledge base and implication of CIL Post Retirement Medical Scheme for Executives CPRMSE) to tackle the situation on any unwanted situation was organised today on 19th July 2023. From birth to death Mother earth and Society have given much for our survival and the CIREWANS felt it good now to Pay Back to Society by way of different activities like plantations, health camps etc.

The speakers on the occasion were Dr Supriti Mishra, IMI, Bhubaneswar, Sri Himansu Mishra, Former GM(Civil/Welfare), CIL, Sri Surya Kumar Sarangi, Former GM(Personnel/ HOD-Legal & EE), MCL and Chaired by Sri R.S.Mohapatr, Ex-D(P), BCCL and Sri K.S.Patro, Ex-D(P), ECL.

The Seminar was well organised by CIREWA under the able guidance of its President Sri K.K. Parida and with proactive and relentless efforts in a well-coordinated manner and pragmatic approach by its Secretary Sri S.K. Sarangi and Executive Committee Member Sri Satya Panda and a few others.

The seminar was attended by 336 participants including spouses and definitely it would be benefitted to all those who participated. The members and spouses hailed the efforts of the office bearers in organising the seminar in a grand way.

It’s essential to mention for organising the seminar CIREWA all the Subsidiaries of Coal India have supported and it shows that CIL & its Subsidiaries cares about its OLD COAL WARRIORS. Also, few other organisations supported the cause.