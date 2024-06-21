Central University of Odisha celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga

The Central University of Odisha marked the 10th International Day of Yoga with a grand celebration under the theme “Yoga for Self and Society” on 21 June 2024. The event, held at the campus, was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, alongside Registrar I/c Prof. N. C. Panda and Yoga Expert Sri Jaya Krishna Padhan. Attendees included university faculty, staff, and students, as well as teachers and children from Government High School, Sunabeda, and Jagannath Bidya Pitha, Sunabeda.

In his opening address, Prof. Tripathi highlighted the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines, stating, “Regular practice of yoga fosters a healthy mind, body, and soul, leading to a prosperous and fulfilling life.” He encouraged students to explore the inner joy that yoga brings.

Registrar I/c. Prof. N. C. Panda also spoke, extending his best wishes and discussing the significance of this year’s theme.

A highlight of the event was a yoga workshop conducted by Sri Jaya Krishna Padhan, who led participants through various asanas in line with the Common Yoga Protocol. Attendees practised poses such as Bhramari, Dhyana, Sitali, Kapalabhati, Nadisodhan, Setu Bandhasana, Bakrasana, Bhadrasana, Ardha Chakrasana, and Tadasana, along with knee and shoulder exercises.

The event began with a welcome address by Dr. Minati Sahoo, Assistant Professor of Economics, and concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr. Sarbeswar Barik, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, who also coordinated the program.