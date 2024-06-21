IIT Bhubaneswar conducts Hindi Workshop

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has organized a Hindi workshop on 20th June 2024 with the theme ‘Use of Hindi in Government work: Opportunities and Limitations’. The workshop was conducted by the Official Language Unit of IIT Bhubaneswar. The programme was presided over by Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar. On this occasion, Dr. Abhishek Sharma, Senior Assistant Professor, Ravenshaw University registered his dignified presence as a guest speaker and shared his valuable thoughts with the participants. Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar, IIT Bhubaneswar also graced the programme.

In his address, Dr. Sharma emphasized the importance of Hindi for the development of the country. He also highlighted the importance of languages in nation building and said that use of Hindi, along with regional languages and mutual communication can open the doors of growth and prosperity. He mentioned that the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) would lead to development Indian languages, thereby paving way for the overall development of the country. With examples, he suggested the judicious use of Hindi in the regular official work, which provided a valuable insight to the participants.

Director of the Institute Prof. Karmalkar and Registrar Shri Acharya also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of such workshops for the promotion of Hindi and local languages.

Dr. Chetan, Professor-in-Charge (Raj Bhasha) introduced the guest speaker and mentioned the relevance of the theme of the workshop.

Dr. Sambhunath Sahoo, Assistant Librarian and Hindi Officer in-charge, IIT Bhubaneswar delivered the welcome address. The programme was coordinated by Shri Hemant Kumar Yadav, Hindi Translator of the Institute.

Members of faculty and staff of the institute actively participated in this workshop.