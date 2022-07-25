Central Bureau of Investigation arrests 4 in Rs 100 crore Rajya Sabha seat racket

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people for allegedly running a racket by promising seats in Rajya Sabha and other government organizations for Rs 100 crore. The CBI also conducted raids at seven locations in Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra which led them to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Soon after their arrests, all the four accused moved a bail plea which released them on bail. The CBI had been intercepting a few calls which led them to bust the racket. They were cheating people on the pretext of offering them Rajya Sabha seats, governors, or appointments as chairpersons of government organizations, ministries and departments.