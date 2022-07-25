Odisha : 410 govt quarters to be demolished in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In reply to a question of Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, CM Naveen Patnaik said in the house that the as many as 410 government quarters will be demolished in Unit II area for construction of redeveloped quarters on PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode.

Besides, 50 quarters in Unit VI area have been demolished for the construction of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research at Capital Hospital and 50 quarters in Unit IV area demolished for construction of multi-storey MLA Colony. while, there are a total of 11,374 quarters under the General Administration and Public Grievances Department.

Further, 12 quarters in Unit III have been razed for construction of new BMC office, while 36 unsafe quarters were demolished in Unit VIII area.