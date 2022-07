Bhubaneswar : In reply to the question of BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo , the Steel & Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik in the house said that 12 new steel plants will come up in Odisha, of which 3 will be set up in Sundargarh district , 2 in Jajpur district , One each will be established in Angul, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Jagatsinghpur districts.