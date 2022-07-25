In honor of the martyrs of Kargil War, Ministry of Culture organizes a special performance of the play ‘Kargil Ek Shaurya Gatha at the National War Memorial today

New Delhi : National School of Drama, organized a special performance of the play ‘Kargil Ek Shaurya Gatha’ directed by Shantanu Bose for the dignitaries and Army Officers at the National War Memorial, New Delhi in honor of the martyrs of Kargil War today.

Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi ,Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs graced the occasion as Guest of Honor.

On the occasion, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi recalled the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers during Kargil War and thanked PM Modi for taking the initiative to build National War Memorial for the soldiers.

She added that today’s celebration at National war memorial gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude and cherish the memory of our National heroes.

Organized as a part of the series ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year, this play becomes even more relevant as it is a tribute to the soldiers deployed in the security of the country’s borders, who lay down their lives day and night to help us lead a secure life.

The Kargil war took place in year 1999. In the winter of 1998-99, when the high peaks of India’s borders with Kargil are covered with snow, and under an agreement, soldiers from both sides do not carry out any kind of activities in each other’s borders, in such a situation, the Pakistani army, taking the advantage of this, had made their bases there, by infiltrating the Indian border. The Pakistani army was strategically at a height. On discovering this in May 1999, Indian soldiers, despite being in a strategically vulnerable position, took the inaccessible peaks of Kargil back from the enemy by sacrificing their lives, assuming strength from devotion to truth and the motherland.

Kargil Ek Shaurya Gatha presents to the audience, the valor of such anonymous Indian soldiers who died for the cause of the motherland. The play is written by Asif Ali Haider Khan and directed by Shantanu Bose. In addition to this performance the play will be performed on 26th and 27th July at 7.00 p.m. at Abhimanch Auditorium NSD.