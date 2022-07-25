OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha government waives off Rs 61 Lakh rent for Odisha Bhawan for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In accordance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directions, the government has waived off Rs 61.5 lakh rent for  Odisha Bhawan for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as it is been used  for accommodation of doctors and healthcare workers engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients., according to an official release issued by the CMO.

According to the notification, the NMMC had used eight rooms and one dormitory on the fourth floor of Odisha Bhawan from April 12, 2021 to November 27, 2021 for the doctors and nurses.

Further, during the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the state government had also waived off over Rs 2 crore rent for the civic body.

 

Odisha Diary bureau
