Captain Manpreet and other 4 Members of Indian Mens Hockey Team tested Covid positive.

New Delhi: The Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and four other players have tested positive for COVID-19 but the national camp will resume in Bengaluru as scheduled with those who are fit to train, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday.

5 hockey players, including captain @manpreetpawar07 who joined the National Camp in Bengaluru after a home break and were travelling together, have tested Covid positive during SAI's mandatory test. They are in isolation, and under treatment. I wish them a quick recovery. pic.twitter.com/dZaWSSZgHB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 7, 2020

Besides Manpreet, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak have also tested positive for the dreaded virus.

We appreciate your concerns, Hon’ble Sir. Hoping for a speedy recovery for all our athletes. 🙌#IndiaKaGame https://t.co/AS3ZAgiPVx — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 7, 2020