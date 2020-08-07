India will remain as hosts of the T20 WC in 2021 while Australia will host the T20 WC in 2022

Bhubaneswar: International Cricket Council on Friday, 7 August, confirmed the new schedule for major events affected by the global pandemic.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, which was supposed to be held in Australia in October-November, has been postponed to 2022.

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled in India, will take place as planned.

The format of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will remain as it was for 2020, and all the teams who qualified for the 2020 event will now participate in the edition in India. A new qualification process will be run for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The Women's @cricketworldcup has been delayed to allow teams sufficient time to prepare for the tournament, while next year's Men's @T20WorldCup will go ahead as planned later in the year🏆 DETAILS ▶️ https://t.co/udItIzp2Rr pic.twitter.com/1U5EPTuNUy — ICC (@ICC) August 7, 2020

