An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur, Odisha

Berhampur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Odisha’s  Berhampur area on Saturday morning. The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake struck 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur on 7:30 am.

