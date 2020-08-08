An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur, Odisha

Berhampur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Odisha’s Berhampur area on Saturday morning. The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake struck 73km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur on 7:30 am.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 and depth of 16 km in Gajapati district around 07:10 am morning of Today.

M: 3.8 – 73km WSW of Berhampur, Odisha, India

Origin Time: 2020-08-08 07:10:02 (IST)

Lat, Long: 19.18, 84.11

Magnitude: 3.8

Depth: 16km

Event Type: Reviewed pic.twitter.com/O7O1wSoAIE — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) August 8, 2020

