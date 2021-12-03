Capsicum Kitchens launches first showroom in Bengaluru

Bangalore – Capsicum Kitchens, a Bengaluru-based modular kitchens and wardrobe design and execution company announced the launch of their first showroom. The company offers high-quality kitchens and wardrobes at affordable prices. The new facility featuring the company’s product portfolio and services is now open for business in the heart of Bengaluru in Koramangala.

Along with personalised design options from expert designers, Capsicum Kitchens provides transparent pricing policies, exceptional quality standards and hassle-free deliveries. The pricing for modular kitchens starts at 1 Lakh rupees and wardrobes at 40,000 rupees. Capsicum Kitchen’s sole aim is to provide homemakers a seamless experience of buying modular kitchens, while delivering state-of-the-art products and solutions at the end-consumer’s doorstep.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Shashank Singh, Founder & CEO, Capsicum Kitchens, says “We are excited to announce the launch of our first showroom in Koramangala, Bengaluru. Our aim is to bridge the gap between the organised and unorganised sectors by means of an efficient franchise-based business model that prioritises uncompromised quality above all. Most leading Indian kitchen brands are priced in the mid to high range, we on the other hand are looking to ensure uncompromised quality products at transparent and affordable price points. Our endeavour is to reach the maximum middle-class households who aspire to own personalised modular kitchens and wardrobes.”

Capsicum Kitchens plans to open multiple stores in Bengaluru over the next few months, targeting over 20 by the end of 2022.