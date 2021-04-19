BRICS Business Council Launches ‘BRICS Solutions for SDGs Awards 2021’

New Delhi: BRICS Business Council India Chapter today launched the BRICS Solutions for SDGs Awards 2021. India holds the chairship of BRICS in 2021 and these awards are a new initiative to foster greater exchange and collaboration amongst the BRICS countries.

One of the focus areas for BRICS cooperation during India’s chairship includes ‘Technological and Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development Goals’. The BRICS Solutions for SDGs Awards 2021 are in alignment with the broader agenda of BRICS and is supported by all the five national chapters of the BRICS Business Council.

The BRICS Solutions for SDGs Awards 2021 are aimed at recognising the work being done across BRICS countries in achieving these SDGs, especially through innovative solutions. In meeting the world’s development challenges, businesses in all five BRICS countries have produced innovative solutions. They are also undertaking an active part in ensuring access to affordable, quality products and services around health, education, water and sanitation, energy, and finance, to low-income and under-served communities.

The BRICS Solutions for SDGs Awards 2021 will help in exchange of knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions in SDGs. It will also foster greater collaboration amongst BRICS economies towards meeting the sustainable development agenda.

The Awards will be given to innovative and impactful solutions across seven SDG categories outlined by the United Nations. These include Zero Hunger (SDG 2), Good Health and Well Being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), and Innovation in Industry and Infrastructure Development (SDG 9).

The awards are open to citizens and organizations of the BRICS countries, who have been doing impactful work or have implemented innovative projects or solutions in any of the aforementioned SDGs. All applications will be judged through a transparent evaluation criterion by an expert international jury across award categories from all five BRICS countries. The winners across all seven categories will be felicitated at a special ceremony.

This is an excellent opportunity for businesses, not-for-profit organisations, social enterprises, etc., to seek international recognition of the valuable work that they have been undertaking in sustainable development. It also gives them an opportunity to scale up their work and expand their outreach in the BRICS countries.

Interested applicants and organisation can send in their applications through the designated website www.bricssdgawards2021.com and for any other queries reach out to the awards team at [email protected]

FICCI, which serves as the Technical Secretariat to the BRICS Business Council India Chapter, will be the co-organizer of these awards.