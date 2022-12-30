Brazil’s legendary footballer Pele dies at the age of 82

Brazilian football legend Pele, who won a record three World Cups has passed away at the age of 82. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country. The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele had been battling cancer for a while and recently, his health condition worsened during hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors had announced earlier this week.

His daughter Kely Nascimento posted a picture of what appeared to be Pele’s family’s hands on his body in hospital and wrote, everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely.