ARJUN KANUNGO AND CHANNA JANDALI COME TOGETHER FOR A PEPPY NEW TRACK GEDI” THIS SEASON WITH HYUNDAI SPOTLIGHT

After releasing some of the finest tracks like Soulmate, Oorukaaran, Easy Na Lai, and Make Me Believe, Hyundai Spotlight brings to you their 6th release “Geddi” , the ultimate party anthem. Sung by the multitalented Arjun Kanungo and Channa Jandali, are here to rejuvenate you with an upbeat song.

The song Gedi has an ultimate party vibe that celebrates true friendship and brotherhood. The joyful and peppy track will quickly lift your spirits and remind you of all the fun moments you’ve had with your friends. The music beats and cheerful lyrics make this an ideal song to have on hand for your next road trip with friends.

Talking about the song, Pop artist Arjun Kanungo said, “Gedi is a high-energy Punjabi hit song I am very excited about! Hyundai Spotlight is a great platform that has given many aspiring singers an opportunity to release tracks with the finest talent in the music industry. It was great working with an upcoming artist like Channa and being a part of his journey. He has a lot of potentials and it was fun being a small part of unlocking that potential. It’s always a joy working with my friends at Universal music and this project was no different. I am confident that the song will connect with the audience. See you on the 28th!”

“Gedi is my first song with Arjun, and I think we have delivered a great song together. It was an amazing experience working with him on this song, and I loved every bit of the process. Hyundai spotlight is an amazing platform for upcoming talent that gives much-needed exposure for growing artists.”, says Channa Jandali.