New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was to visit West Bengal today, will join the scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing.

In a tweet the Prime Minister Office said:

“PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council.”

The Prime Minister’s mother passed away in Ahmedabad earlier today.