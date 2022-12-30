Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal condoles demise of Indian PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal Prime Minister , also wrote a message on Twitter, paying respects to Heeraben Modi – “I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heart felt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul..”

I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Smt. Heeraba Modi, loving mother of Prime Minister @PMOIndia At this hour of grief, I express heart felt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul. — PMO Nepal (@PM_nepal_) December 30, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away on Friday at 3:30 am while undergoing treatment, said an official release by the hospital she was admitted in. She was admitted to U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.