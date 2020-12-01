Book Fair to discontinue due to Covid 19 pandemic in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The Book Fair usually held in Jagatsinghpur headquarters in early January was put off due to Covid 19 pandemic, decided in an executive meeting held in collector office here on Tuesday. The district collector cum Book fair committee chairman Saroj Kumar Mishra chaired the meeting, discussed the proposed 22 version of yearly Book Fair preparation with attending committee members. Later the meeting endorsed not holding Book fair this year due to spread of Coronavirus but would be organized in digital form. The publishers and book sellers are recommended to participate in this web based celebration displaying their books and publications. The yearly souvenir meant for Book Fair would be published, writers and scribes are requested to send their write-offs through email. Book fair committee joint secretary Sudhir Kumar Mohanty spoke the inaugural speech and attended by other committee members Sarada Prasanna Das, ADM Satchidananda Sahoo, sub collector Dharmendra Mallick, DIPRO Kaminiranjan Patnaik.

