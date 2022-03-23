Blue Dart brings in the New Year with the launch of ‘Ugadi Express’

Hyderabad : Blue Dart, India’s leading express logistics service provider and a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group has introduced the ‘Ugadi Express’ offer to commemorate the New Year festivities. Ugadi Express enables customers to send their loved ones the warmth and joy of the New Year, in the form of gifts, sweets and much more. Offering a reach to over 220 countries and territories across the globe, Ugadi Express offers premium and reliable services at discounted rates. Leveraging this offer, customers can avail a 40% discount on international shipments weighing 5kgs and a 50% discount on international shipments weighing between 10kgs to 20kgs. The offer is valid in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana till April 02nd, 2022.

Blue Dart’s focus on curating premium experiences for customers has always set its services apart in a highly competitive environment. The brand has successfully stayed ahead of the curve by understanding the pulse of its customers and introducing relevant services even before the need arises.

Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart says, “World over, people are eager to address and accept the pandemic as an ‘endemic’; however, fear of contagion continues to linger.The festivities of the New Year necessitate being in the presence of loved ones, presenting and receiving the festive spirit in the form of gifts, sweets and much more. Given the fear of contagion, our customers continue to remain wary. To provide a reliable, responsive and resilient solution for them, we have launched ‘Ugadi Express.’ Our customers deserve to experience the closeness of their loved ones and their support, no matter where they are in the world. Moreover, even as the pandemic increases distances, Blue Dart works hard to ensure that the world continues to remain a small place for our customers – picking up and delivering their shipments from anywhere to everywhere.”

Blue Dart has always been a customer-centric organization that has worked towards continual improvement through future-ready technology solutions. The brand’s market leadership is a testament of its technological prowess, inclusive people culture and its ability to maintain high standards of service quality at every juncture. Customers can have a seamless express logistics experience with Blue Dart’s Contact Less Delivery feature that has digitized the entire process of billing, collections and payment. Customers have the option of choosing from an array of payment modes including 16 digital wallets, QR code, UPI interface (BHIM), Credit & Debit Cards and Netbanking. Further, the ‘My Blue Dart’ App, available on Apple Store and Google Play helps customers track their package, find out the most cost-effective prices to send their shipments across horizons as well as access important contact information etc. in a user-friendly and ‘on-the-go’ manner.