BJP accused BBC of reporting against India

The BJP on Tuesday accused the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of reporting against India. Addressing media in New Delhi national spokesperson of BJP, Gaurav Bhatia alleged that BBC’s propaganda and the Congress’ agenda go together. He said, Congress should remember that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had also banned BBC.

Mr. Bhatia said that country is attaining great heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hosting the G20 presidency, but some sections do not like this.