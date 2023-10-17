Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) and UNIVO Education Sign MoU for PGDM Online Programmes

New Delhi, 17th October 2023 : Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) one of the leading business schools in India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading Edtech company, UNIVO Education to provide an Online Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program with various specializations for graduates and working professionals. The collaboration seeks to upskill students into highly competent and qualified professionals.

The PGDM program stands out with its comprehensive coverage of relevant management topics. It offers robust career counselling and placement support, guided by renowned faculty members. Graduates gain alumni status at the esteemed Birla Institute of Management Technology and also get access to an extensive e-library. The 24-month intensive curriculum blends theory with hands-on project experiences and enriches the learning journey with workshops, club activities, and campus immersion. Students also benefit from self-paced certifications from industry leaders enhancing their employability prospects.

UNIVO is at the forefront of reshaping the landscape of online higher education, driven by a resolute commitment to revolutionizing online learning experience. As a pioneering online higher education company, UNIVO empowers educational institutions to embrace the digital ecosystem, thereby facilitating accessible and affordable learning experiences.

Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Ajmera, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, UNIVO Education, said, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with BIMTECH to offer Online PGDM Programs. At UNIVO Education, we are committed to democratize online higher education by making it accessible and affordable. This collaboration with BIMTECH exemplifies our vision to empower educational institutions and learners alike in embracing online higher education. We believe that this partnership will redefine the way students access quality higher education, bridging the gap between academia and industry requirements.”

Guided by a visionary board drawn from industry leaders, BIMTECH is known for its commitment to developing ethical leaders with an entrepreneurial and global mindset.

Speaking at the launch of PGDM Online programmes, Dr. Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH, said, “BIMTECH believes in developing new-age programmes that resonate with industry requirements to bridge the existing skilling gap. The Post Graduate Diploma in Management-Online is a coveted AACSB-approved programme. During the short span of two years, the team worked very hard to obtain AACSB accreditation and admitted 1,000 learners to the PGDM Online program. We aim to reach out to learners across geographies and use technology to bridge the learning gap.”

Further, Prof. S.S. Dubey, Dean– Academics and Chairperson – Centre for Online Studies, BIMTECH said, “Through a flexible and interactive online learning platform, this program offers convenience and accessibility while maintaining the high standards and rigor of a traditional on-campus program. In the online PGDM programme we have designed 32 parameters which are duly approved by AACSB. The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management – Online with selected specialisations will enable learners to stay industry-ready and propel their career prospects.”