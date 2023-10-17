ICICI Bank opens a branch in Jharsugada

Jharsuguda: ICICI Bank has set up its second branch at Sarbahal, Jharsuguda. Housed at Dhaniram Business Park, the branch has an ATM-cum-Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) to offer cash deposit and withdrawal services to the customers round the clock.

Shri. Harilal Lokchandani, President Jharsuguda District, Team CAIT Odisha and Shri. Balgovind Mishra, President, Barishtha Nagarik Sangh, Jharsuguda inaugurated the branch.

The branch offers a comprehensive range of accounts, including savings and current accounts, trade and forex services, fixed and recurring deposits, loans- business loan, home loan, personal loan, auto loan, and gold loan – along with remittance and card services. The branch also offers banking services to NRI customers. It further provides locker facility at its premises. It operates from 9:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M on Monday to Friday, and on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

The Bank has a network of about 180 branches and 350 ATMs in Odisha.

ICICI Bank services its large customer base through a multi-channel delivery network of branches, ATMs, call centres, internet banking (www.icicibank.com), and mobile banking.