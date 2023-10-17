Govt has invested more than Rs 18 lakh cr in urban transformation since 2014: Hardeep Singh Puri

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government has invested more than 18 lakh crores rupees in urban transformation since 2014. He said this while releasing the sixth edition of the Annual Survey of India’s City-Systems report in New Delhi on Tuesday. Mr Puri said, government is treating Indian cities as an opportunity rather than a challenge. He added that the cities are the hubs of economic growth and innovation and country’s economic progress lies in the productivity of its cities. He also said that Mayors and City Councils need empowerment as they have successfully demonstrated capability of driving global action at local level.