Bira 91 launches Limited-Edition Beers and Merchandize inspired by Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Hyderabad : Bira 91, today, announced the launch of two Limited-Edition beers – 022 Session Ale and 011 Gully Pilsner and customized merchandize that pay homage to the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals teams. As the official partner of both teams, Bira 91 has carefully crafted bespoke brews and merchandize that are inspired from the essence of Mumbai and New Delhi. The limited-edition beers boast the cities’ unique and heritage landmarks as its key packaging design elements.

Bira 91’s 022 Session Ale and 011 Gully Pilsner take their names from the dial codes of the cities. The ‘022 Session Ale’ is a fitting tribute to Mumbai Indians and its hometown, delivering a crisp and smooth texture complemented by sweet hoppy notes. Meanwhile, the ‘011 Gully Pilsner’ is infused with pilsner malts and noble hops, culminating in a refreshingly floral hop finish that aptly mirrors the bold yet chilled-out vibe of Delhi Capitals. Fans can now enjoy these unique and unforgettable flavors while rooting for their home team.

The brand has also introduced a customized barware collection for both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, available on the Bira 91 Merch Store. These collections pay homage to the unwavering spirit of cricket and have been developed to elevate the game day viewing experiences of fans.