Central University of Odisha Organizes Bharateeya Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava

Koraput: The Central University of Odisha is going to conduct the Bharateeya Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava in collaboration with Kreeda Bharati on 21st and 22nd of this month. This institution is organizing such an event for the first time. In the two-day programme various traditional games of India will be showcased. The purpose of this event is twofold: to create awareness about the traditional games of India, which are losing popularity in the modern days, and, to rescue them from oblivion. The Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, will inaugurate the event. The Hon’ble Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Prof. P.V. Krishna Bhatta, will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, will preside over the programme.

India’s rich culture and history have always been deeply rooted in sports and games. Unfortunately, traditional games like Kho Kho, Pallanguzi, Lippa, Kabaddi, and Gilli Danda have been forgotten by today’s youth since they are so absorbed in playing video games. Children are no longer going outside to play these traditional games as in the days of yore. Numerous health problems have arisen in children as a result of the decline in physical exercise. Therefore, bringing back old games will have many beneficial effects on the health of our young population.

Keeping this in view, the University is organizing this two-day programme. For this programme eight groups of sportspersons will arrive at the University to demonstrate the traditional games. Out of the eight, five are from different parts of Odisha, two are from West Bengal and one group is from Assam. The proposed sports and games are Sports Yoga, Archery Demonstration, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Malkhamb and Rope Malkhamb (all from Odisha), Gatka, Kalarippayattu, Thang-Ta (Assam), Atya Patya (Demo), Gilli Danda (Demo) and Surya Namaskar (Demo). Apart from these events, the groups will also perform folk dances such as Chhau Nrutya (Odisha), Raibenshe Dance (West Bengal), Paika Yudhha Kaushal (Odisha), Bharatiya Yuddha Kaushal (West Bengal), Yogasana and Surya Namaskar (Odisha). The students of the University will also present a cultural programme.

The programme will also be graced by dignitaries like Prof. Jatin Soni, former Vice-Chancellor, Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Shri Gopal Saini, National President Kreeda Bharti, Shri Raj Choudhury, National Secretary, Kreeda Bharti, Shri Madhumay Nath, Joint Secretary, Kreeda Bharti and others.