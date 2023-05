Bhubaneswar: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar to meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on May 5. He is scheduled to discuss a range of political issues with Patnaik. It is widely speculated that Nitish may hold talks with his Odisha counterpart regarding his agenda to broaden an anti-BJP front ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.