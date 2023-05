Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Jharsuguda Bypoll , BJP’s Jharsuguda district president, Mangal Sahu quit the party and joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The move by Sahu came just a week ahead of the Jharsuguda bypoll. Sahu, who was in the BJP’s list of star campaigners for the by-election, had earlier served as BJP state executive member, BJP Kisan Morcha district president as well as former Union minister’s nominee.