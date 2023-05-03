Debadatta Chand Appointed MD Of Bank Of Baroda

New Delhi: Debadatta Chand from Odisha has been appointed as the Managing Director (MD) of Bank of Baroda (BOB), according to a government announcement made on April 29. Chand is currently serving as the Executive Director of the bank.

He will assume the position of MD for a term of three years, effective from July 1, 2023, or until further notice. This appointment follows the term extension of the previous MD, Sanjiv Chadha, which ended on January 19, 2021, and was extended by the government for an additional five months until June 30, 2021

After receiving approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the appointment notifications were issued. In January of this year, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), which is responsible for recruiting directors for state-owned banks and financial institutions, recommended Debadatta Chand’s name for the position of Managing Director and CEO at Bank of Baroda.