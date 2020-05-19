Bhushan Kumar’s Tere Naal sung by Tulsi Kumar & Darshan Raval out now!

Mumbai: Music label T-Series is now all geared to present, ‘Tere Naal’, a special collaboration uniting two artists and two cities, all for the love of music.

After numerous requests from their respective fans, singing sensations — Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval — have finally come together for this soulful song presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Composed by Darshan Raval, ‘Tere Naal’ is a song about love and longing and is written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma.

While the making of this love song came with its own set of challenges, due to the current lockdown situation prevailing throughout the country, the young, successful singers wanted to give back to their fans in a unique way, thanking them for their constant love and support through all these years.

‘Tere Naal’ was recorded and shot by Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval from their homes in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, with creative discussions that happened over various digital communication mediums.

Says T-Series head honcho, Bhushan Kumar, “It’s always special when people who feel passionately about music collaborate on a song and more so during these challenging and uncertain times where good music can help calm down people. Both Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval have very unique voices and are individual artists with their own USPs. They now come together for a soulful love song which is innocent, pure and will strike a chord not only with their fans but also listeners across the country.”

The making of this song was especially an enriching experience for Tulsi Kumar, who not only recorded and shot her portions of the song herself but also styled herself and did her own hair and makeup unlike in a conventional shoot where there are people to help you.

Tulsi Kumar who has many hit songs to her credit, including Soch Na sake, Tera Ban Jaunga, O Saki Saki, Enni Soni, Tum Jo Aaye

says, “The whole concept of coming together with another artist means understanding the view point of another creative artist, giving your creative inputs and then deciding how the song will go ahead. All the challenges we faced while creating this song have brought us closer to it. Everything we’ve faced has made the final product even more beautiful. I’m just hoping people love it as much as we do, because we’ve given this song all that we have and we’ve put our heart and soul into making it happen.”

Adds Darshan Raval of Chogada and Kamariya fame, “I believe every song has its own journey and this song too has a beautiful journey of how Tulsi and I first met and decided to work on a song together. Back then, we worked on a rough melody and it sounded outstanding and we knew then that we had a special track. This is an actual collaboration where both of us have worked on every aspect of the song. I’m going to remember this experience for the rest of my life.”

Composed by Darshan Raval, ‘Tere Naal’ is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval, with lyrics by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma. ‘Tere Naal’, presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series is out now on the T-Series’ YouTube channel.

