New Delhi: Railways to run 200 non-ac timetabled trains daily from June 1. Online ticket booking will start soon . This is informed by the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Indian Railways had recently cancelled all normal services till 30th June 2020. Therefore, the trains that are to start from 1st June are likely to be special trains with only online bookings available, similar to the AC trains currently in operation.

