Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda interacts with stakeholders of fertilizer sector

New Delhi: Union minister of Chemicals and fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda held a meeting with Government officials from various states, officers from the department of fertilizers ,progressive farmers and other stakeholders via video conferencing .

In the meeting important feedback was given to the minister regarding reform measures that could be taken forward in fertilizers sector.

Shri Gowda said that reforms are continuous process and needed to bring more efficiency in delivering affordable fertilizer to farmers in the country. He said that participants should come up with their suggestions freely so that these could be incorporated while taking final policy decisions by the Government.

This meeting was attended by secretary fertilizers, additional secretary fertilizers ,officers of state Government of Kerala and Orissa and representatives of fertilizer’s companies.

