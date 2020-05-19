Maharashtra reported 2,127 new #Covid19 cases today, total tally to 37,136

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported a third consecutive surge of more than 2,000 Covid19 cases on Tuesday, with a total 2,127 cases taking the cumulative tally to 37,136. 76 fresh deaths take toll to 1,325 informed Health official.

While this was the second-highest single-day surge till date , it was offset by the highest single-day recoveries in the State, with 1202 patients being discharged to take the total number of discharged till date to 9,639. Mumbai’s case tally has now crossed the 22,000 mark to reach 22,746 cases, while it’s death toll has risen to 800.

