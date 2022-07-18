BHUPINDER HONEY, KUDRATDEEP BOOKED FOR CONDUCTING ILLEGAL MINING IN NAWANSHAHR’S MALIKPUR AREA

New Delhi : With the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has adopted a zero tolerance policy against illegal mining, Punjab Police on Monday registered the first information report (FIR) against Kudratdeep Singh alias Lovie and his aide Bhupinder Singh alias Honey for carrying out illegal mining in the area of Malikpur mining site in year 2017.

After registering the FIR, the Police have also sent notice to Bhupinder alias Honey to join the investigations in this case, while, Kudratdeep, who is in Kapurthala Jail, will be brought on production warrant on Tuesday.

The development came two months after the Enforcement Directorate in its letter (dated May 9, 2022) to the SSP SBS Nagar had shared information regarding 73 weightment slips (dated 10.11.2017) besides other details of the output of sand more than reported to the mining department from illegal mining at Malikpur sand mining site recovered during the course of searches.

Pertinently, in the end of the year 2021, the Directorate of Enforcement Jalandhar conducted searches at the premises of Bhupinder Singh alias Honey and Kudratdeep Singh alias Lovie. The ED had then recovered various indiscriminating documents, digital devices, and cash to the tune of Rs. 9.97 Crores relatable to the proceeds of crime generated by way of illegal sand mining activities at the Malikpur sand mining site.

The official spokesperson of Punjab Police said that following the letter from ED, the SSP SBS Nagar had immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of SP Investigation SBS Nagar for further investigation in this matter.

After thorough investigation, the SIT found that both the accused had conducted illegal mining in that area using heavy machinery resulting in violating the provisions of Environment Clearance issued by State Level Environment Authority Punjab, said the spokesperson, adding that the accused persons also used fake 73 weightment slips dated 10.11.2017, recovered by the ED during the searches. “The Police also found details of the output of sand more than reported to the mining department which was corroborated by Mining department through its letter Dated 29.06.2022 referring to lesser output of sand shown to Mining department which led to financial loss to the state exchequer,” he added.

The Spokesperson said that following all the investigations the SIT recommended to lodge an FIR against Bhupinder Singh alias Honey and Kudratdeep Singh alias Lovie.

Meanwhile, FIR No. 73 dated July 18, 2022, has been registered under sections 21(1) and 4(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act, sections 379, 406, 420, 465, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 15 of the Environment Protection Act at Police Station Rahon. New SIT has been constituted for further investigation of the case under the supervision of SP Investigation.